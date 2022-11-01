ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. 67,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,643. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 87.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

