Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 972,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,498.33. The stock had a trading volume of 297,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,587.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,471.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

