Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

CINF traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 96,775 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

