Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 60,539 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,539 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $92,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.89. 63,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $183.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

