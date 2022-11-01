Citigroup Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $40.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $2,095,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

