Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given New CHF 22 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $17.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

