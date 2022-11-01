ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.31. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

