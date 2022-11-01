Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $161.34. 27,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

