Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

