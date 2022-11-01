Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 101,566 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.42.

