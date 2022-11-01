Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $156.04. 36,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,709. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

