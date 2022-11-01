Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.84. 124,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
