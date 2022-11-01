Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 13,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

