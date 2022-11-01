Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares.

About Climb Global Solutions

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

