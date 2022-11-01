Clover Finance Market Cap Tops $83.40 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and approximately $162,905.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.88 or 0.31400064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012264 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.