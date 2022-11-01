CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.74.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.