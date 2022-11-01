CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

