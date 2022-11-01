Codexis (CDXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Codexis’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $9,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $3,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Codexis by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 308,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 276,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.