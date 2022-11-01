Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 699,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Separately, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,075,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

