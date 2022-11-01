Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.25%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

