Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.24 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,538.63 or 0.07526860 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $987.17 million and $5.24 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

