Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

