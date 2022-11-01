Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.36

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$121.36 and last traded at C$121.83, with a volume of 8378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$139.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$145.38.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

