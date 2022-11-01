Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 18th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CBAN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.