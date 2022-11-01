Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 18th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

