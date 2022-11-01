Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $816.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.