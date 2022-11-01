Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $816.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

