Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.40

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.
Comet Industries Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92. The firm has a market cap of C$20.53 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00.
About Comet Industries
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
