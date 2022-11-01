Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.40

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Comet Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92. The firm has a market cap of C$20.53 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00.

About Comet Industries

(Get Rating)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.