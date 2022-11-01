Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Pablo G. Mercado Sells 410 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.
Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
