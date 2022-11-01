CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CommScope Trading Down 0.6 %

COMM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 78,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

