Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,335.1% in the 1st quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,021 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.