Compass Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 794,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 7.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $116,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 402,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,439,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

