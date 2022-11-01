comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in comScore by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 938,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in comScore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in comScore by 11.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

