Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

