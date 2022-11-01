Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,579,000 after buying an additional 1,437,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.