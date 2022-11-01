Concord Wealth Partners Sells 7,299 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ABB were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

About ABB

NYSE:ABB opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.