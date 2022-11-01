Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $427.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

