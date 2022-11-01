Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $486.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $491.14.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
