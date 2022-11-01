Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Shares of LMT opened at $486.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $491.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.