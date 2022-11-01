Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.