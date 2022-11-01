CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

CONMED Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.12. 8,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,349. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. CONMED has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87.

See Also

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

