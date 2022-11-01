CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.
Shares of CNMD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.12. 8,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,349. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. CONMED has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87.
