Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

