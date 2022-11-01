ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.01 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $102.34 million and approximately $40.01 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.84 or 0.31638714 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012357 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
