ConstitutionDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $98.65 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $98.65 million and $45.65 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.76 or 0.31664788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012367 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

