Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.
Shares of CLR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 259,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
