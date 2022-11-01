Contrasting Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) & Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 4.26% 22.14% 3.24% Mondee N/A -34.45% -0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expedia Group and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 11 0 2.44 Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Expedia Group presently has a consensus target price of $161.88, suggesting a potential upside of 69.26%. Mondee has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.69%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Mondee.

97.4% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $8.60 billion 1.75 $12.00 million $2.01 47.58 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Mondee on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.