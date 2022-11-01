Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.65. 85,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.