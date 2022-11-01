Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.65. 85,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.65.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
