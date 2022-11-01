Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.