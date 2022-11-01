Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

