Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $297,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

DXC stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

