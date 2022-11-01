Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 189,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

AMKR opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

