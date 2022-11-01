Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 58.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.09.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

