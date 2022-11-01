Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

